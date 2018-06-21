Do you think the Supreme Court shops online?

We're asking because today a narrow majority ruled that online shoppers have to pay state sales tax, even if the business doesn’t have a physical presence in the state. We'll talk about what that means for companies like Wayfair, the defendant in this case, and consumers. Then we'll bring you the latest on gas prices for the summer. Plus: Brownsville, Texas, is just a 10-minute walk from Matamoros, a city in Tamaulipas, Mexico. As the Trump administration's immigration policy causes tension nationally, Brownsville's local economy feels its effects firsthand. We'll hear from our reporter at the border.