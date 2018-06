Are we in a trade war yet?

The phrase "trade war" is getting thrown around a lot by now, including by this show. You might be wondering: What's it mean, exactly? And how do we know when we're actually in one? We'll do our best to answer those questions on the show today. Plus, we'll bring you the latest on the bidding war for Fox, the new nominee to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and, of course, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. (06/18/2018)