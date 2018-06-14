Sedan sales aren't what they used to be

The trusty sedan might not be enough for Americans these days. Sales have been tanking the last few years, giving way to bigger trucks, SUVs and crossovers. We find out why. Also on the show, we talk with Politico’s Annie Karni about her reporting on the how the White House was looking for new employees at a job fair. Plus, we ask, "Is there a way for a country to engage in 'good' protectionism for its own interests?" Short answer: Well, it depends. Just give it a listen. (06/14/2018)