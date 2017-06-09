DownloadDownload

06/09/2017: How much more chaos can one global economy stand?

Oy. Right after the U.K. kicked off the two-year countdown to Brexit in March, Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap election in hopes of getting a stronger majority in Parliament to negotiate the country’s exit from the European Union. That plan has backfired, leaving May with less support than she started with. We asked our London reporter for an update on the ground there. Then: We'll talk through the week in business and economic news — it's infrastructure week at the White House, remember? Plus, Taylor Swift and Spotify gave us a lesson in why you should never say, "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Adult Acid
Thee Oh Sees
Listen and Buy Now
Can't Get Enough Of Myself (feat. B.C)
Santigold
Listen and Buy Now
Falling (Psychemagik Remix)
Haim
Listen and Buy Now
Too Much Too Late
Arms And Sleepers
Listen and Buy Now
Afria Talks to You
Delicate Steve
Listen and Buy Now
Adrienne & Adrianne
Vulfpeck
Listen and Buy Now
Kai Ryssdal
