06/09/2017: How much more chaos can one global economy stand?

Oy. Right after the U.K. kicked off the two-year countdown to Brexit in March, Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap election in hopes of getting a stronger majority in Parliament to negotiate the country’s exit from the European Union. That plan has backfired, leaving May with less support than she started with. We asked our London reporter for an update on the ground there. Then: We'll talk through the week in business and economic news — it's infrastructure week at the White House, remember? Plus, Taylor Swift and Spotify gave us a lesson in why you should never say, "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."