06/08/2017: The House just voted to dismantle Dodd-Frank

The Senate spent most of the day consumed with former FBI Director James Comey's testimony on President Trump and Russia. But over on the House side, political theater turned into economic reality with the passage of the Financial Choice Act. We'll talk about what it does, how it relates to the GOP's pledge to dismantle Dodd-Frank and its chances of actually becoming law. Then: Big news out of Kansas got a little lost this week. The state's five-year-old experiment with big income tax cuts ended this week. The idea was that low, low taxes would spur economic growth, but for lawmakers the deficits were just too much. What went wrong? Plus: We've talked a lot about the troubles facing brick-and-mortar retail — here's how one California mall says it will survive. 

