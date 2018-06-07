Learning to think long term

You hear a lot on our show about corporate profits, quarterly earnings reports and how companies beat or missed expectations. Warren Buffet and Jaime Dimon spoke out about this kind of quarterly forecasting this week, on the grounds that it fosters too much short-term thinking. We'll talk about it. Then: steel and aluminum tariffs are the headline trade news, but what about solar panels? Solar tech is subject to 30 percent tariffs right now, and the resulting hit to the American solar energy industry might outweigh any benefits. Plus: The Tony Awards are this weekend, but Broadway already has a lot to celebrate. We'll talk about the economics of the Great White Way.