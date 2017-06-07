DownloadDownload

06/07/2017: Cracked phone screens are a $4 billion business

Tomorrow's Election Day in the U.K., and it's a test for Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of Brexit negotiations with the European Union. One of the toughest issues in those talks may well turn out to be immigration. More than 3 million European nationals have settled in Britain, but since the Brexit vote, EU migration to the U.K. has slowed sharply. That's stoked fears of a labor shortage. We'll talk about it. Then: For the first time, Apple is giving third-party vendors access to a sort-of secret machine it uses in fixing cracked phone screens. Screen repair is a $4 billion business, but this move from Apple means it could be in for some changes. Plus, a conversation with the woman who runs the second-busiest airport in the country.

