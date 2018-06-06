"You can’t barbecue your way out of this problem"

If only. President Donald Trump likes to talk about the trade deficit, the difference between what the United States sells to other countries and what it buys from them. It shrank between March and April, according to the latest report, something the White House would say is good news. But it's still higher than it's been in years, and when you take a closer look at the numbers, you can see how the current trade disagreements are changing the global economy. Then: What the bond market has to do with Republican tax cuts. Plus, the barbecue problem: Wild hogs. (06/06/2018)