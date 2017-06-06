DownloadDownload

06/06/2017: Do tax cuts automatically lead to economic growth?

Let's say Trump's tax plan that has yet to be introduced to Congress does get passed. How long would it take for tax cuts to jolt the economy? We ask tax experts. Also on the show: Amazon offers a discount on Prime memberships for people receiving government assistance. What's behind the move? Amazon, again, is going toe-to-toe with Walmart. Plus, we talk to Forbes reporter Chloe Sorvino, who scored an interview with a very private billionaire in Denver whose company controls 85 percent of the pizza cheese market.

