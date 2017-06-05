06/05/2017: Simplifying the tax code isn't so simple

The Trump administration has promised to simplify the tax code, which is an idea Democrats and Republicans can get behind. But reforming the tax code is no easy task. We take a look at what this change could mean for the IRS, tax-prep companies and Americans filing their taxes each year. In other news from the White House, President Trump wants to put a nonprofit in charge of air traffic control instead of the Federal Aviation Administration. How would air traffic control work as an independent organization? Also on today's show: We talk to Stephen Beard, Marketplace's European bureau chief, about the upcoming election in the U.K.