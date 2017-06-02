06/02/2017: What if climate agreements were actually good for business?

Happy jobs day Friday! The unemployment rate is at a 16-year low, but the participation rate is down, with more people leaving the labor force. Also, wage growth is still sluggish. So what is Janet Yellen thinking? We get to it in the Weekly Wrap. In other big news this week: President Trump decided to pull out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, but that isn't stopping companies from participating. American automakers like Ford and GM have said they’re unhappy with the decision and want to continue lowering emissions. Also on today's show: We return to Erie, Pennsylvania, this time to the county prison, where more than half the inmates enter addicted to drugs, including opioids. A new drug called Vivitrol could help the opioid addicts, but under Trump’s proposed budget, the county may no longer be able to afford it.