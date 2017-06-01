06/01/2017: Pittsburgh or Paris?

After days of build-up, President Trump finally made it official: The U.S. is pulling out of the Paris climate agreement. "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris," Trump said. That's true! But not for nothing, moving away from coal and steel has made that city's economy strong again. Plus, with the U.S. taking a seat on the sidelines of the fight to control global warming, it's also sitting out big investment opportunities that China and the E.U. are promising to grab. Then: There's something of a tug-of-war going on within the Trump administration over the debt ceiling. We'll tell you what you need to know. Plus, the latest installment of our series "My Economy" visits a stay-at-home mom in Texas.