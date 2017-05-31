DownloadDownload

05/31/2017: We'll always have Paris (or maybe we won't)

We're still waiting on the official word out of the White House on whether President Trump will pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement on climate change. It's looking likely, but some of the news around Trump's decision today indicate businesses are still planning on climate change no matter what. Then: Goldman Sachs is taking heat for nearly $3 billion worth of Venezuelan bonds it bought from a state-owned oil company via a broker. It stands to profit handsomely, but protesters are ripping the bank for making money from a country that's facing food shortages. We'll explain everything you need to know about the so-called "hunger bonds." Plus: A look at how one airport is enlisting drones to get things moving more efficiently.

