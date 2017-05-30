DownloadDownload

05/30/2017: Again with the trade deficit

Donald Trump is back in the country, and his Twitter account is making up for lost time. The President ripped the "MASSIVE" and "very bad" trade gap between the U.S. and Germany. But reality check: it's not nearly as scary as it sounds. Then according to data released this morning, consumer spending rose last month. Home prices are up too, and the average American FICO score hit 700 last month, the highest it's been in over a decade. So how'd we get here, and what's it mean for the economy? Plus, a visit to the schools of Erie, Pennsylvania for our series "The Big Promise."

