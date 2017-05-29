05/29/2017: America's parks are in danger of being "loved to death"

You might be spending the long weekend relaxing with family, paying respect to fallen servicemembers, or getting outside. But if you're enjoying a national park this weekend, maybe think twice about pulling out your smartphone. 2016 was the third record-breaking year in a row for the National Park Service, but all that extra traffic from selfie-snapping tourists can harm the places they visit. Plus: What's at stake of the U.S. pulls out of the Paris climate agreement. Then: California's drought has all but ended, but some wells are still dry, forcing some of the state's poorest people to pay a premium on water.