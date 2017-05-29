DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

05/29/2017: America's parks are in danger of being "loved to death"

You might be spending the long weekend relaxing with family, paying respect to fallen servicemembers, or getting outside. But if you're enjoying a national park this weekend, maybe think twice about pulling out your smartphone. 2016 was the third record-breaking year in a row for the National Park Service, but all that extra traffic from selfie-snapping tourists can harm the places they visit. Plus: What's at stake of the U.S. pulls out of the Paris climate agreement. Then: California's drought has all but ended, but some wells are still dry, forcing some of the state's poorest people to pay a premium on water.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Colors (Audien Remix)
Halsey
Listen and Buy Now
Tidal Waves (Instrumental)
The Shacks
Listen and Buy Now
Meet Me in the Woods [Explicit]
Lord Huron
Listen and Buy Now
American Boy (feat. Kanye West) [Explicit]
Estelle
Listen and Buy Now
Te Vi
Julieta Venegas
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.