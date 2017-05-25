05/25/2017: What, me worry?

We've talked a lot about the economic anxiety normal Americans face every day, but today we're casting and eye toward economic anxiety in and about Washington. First, the White House's budget. There are some assumptions that don't quite add up, but today Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reiterated his confidence that tax cuts, deregulation and trade policy will ratchet up economic growth. But what if it doesn't? Then: Mnuchin and White House budget director Mick Mulvaney both testified on Capitol Hill this week to sound the alarm about the deb limit. They're worried Congress might have to raise it sooner than expected. We'll explain what's going on. Plus: a California prison town's big bet on pot to save its economy.