05/24/2017: The CBO has spoken

The Congressional Budget Office released its analysis of the American Health Care Act today. That's the revised version, passed by the House already. The CBO says this bill will leave 23 million people without insurance by 2026, while reducing the deficit by $119 billion. The last version scored by the CBO came out to a million more uninsured, but a steeper deficit reduction. We'll get some initial analysis from Vox's Sarah Kliff. Then, we'll return to Pennsylvania for our series The Big Promise, exploring how health care is propping up Erie's faltering manufacturing economy. Plus, a conversation with PayPal CEO Dan Schulman.