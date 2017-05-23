05/23/2017: Trump's budget math doesn't quite add up

They call it "A New Foundation for American Greatness," we just call it the White House budget proposal. Whatever you want to call it, Trump's budget guy Mick Mulvaney presented it today with a focus on three percent economic growth. We talked to several experts who say the whole plan is based on assumptions and math that doesn't quite add up, not to mention a tax plan that isn't done yet. Then, we'll dig into the White House's proposed cuts to the USDA and Obamacare. Plus: how the mess at Penn Station ripples through the economy of the entire East Coast.