DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

05/22/2017: It's not hard to get into Mar-a-Lago, if you're a hacker

With President Trump abroad this week, the business news agenda was set early this week by Ford. The American car maker announced over the weekend that CEO Mark Fields will be replaced by Jim Hackett, who most recently headed the company anonymous car division. We'll talk with executive chairman Bill Ford about it, plus we'll get some perspective from the Wall Street Journal's car critic. Then: Trump's clubs and resorts are exclusive and pricey, but if you're a hacker it's easy to get in and that could create a big national security problem. Plus, could you name the only bank in this country indicted for mortgage fraud after the financial crisis? You've probably never heard of them, because they weren't too big to fail.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Adult Acid
Thee Oh Sees
Listen and Buy Now
Alfa Beach
Com Truise
Listen and Buy Now
Hanging Gardens
Classixx
Listen and Buy Now
Wolverines
Wuh Oh
Listen and Buy Now
Bus In These Streets
Thundercat
Listen and Buy Now
Gold Silver Diamond
Generationals
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.