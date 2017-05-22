05/22/2017: It's not hard to get into Mar-a-Lago, if you're a hacker

With President Trump abroad this week, the business news agenda was set early this week by Ford. The American car maker announced over the weekend that CEO Mark Fields will be replaced by Jim Hackett, who most recently headed the company anonymous car division. We'll talk with executive chairman Bill Ford about it, plus we'll get some perspective from the Wall Street Journal's car critic. Then: Trump's clubs and resorts are exclusive and pricey, but if you're a hacker it's easy to get in and that could create a big national security problem. Plus, could you name the only bank in this country indicted for mortgage fraud after the financial crisis? You've probably never heard of them, because they weren't too big to fail.