05/18/2017: Trade is center stage as Trump heads abroad

On the eve of his first trip abroad since taking office, President Trump took the first formal steps of renegotiating NAFTA. But is it the right time? And what will the U.S. get out of it? That's what we're talking about today before turning to Saudi Arabia. It's Trump's first stop on a whirlwind nine-day trip, and he's bringing a lot of CEOs with him. Plus: Roger Ailes, the founder and former CEO of Fox News, died today at 77. Ailes was, according to more than a dozen women, a serial sexual harasser who enabled others to do the same. But he was also a man who changed the United States and propelled Trump to the White House. We'll talk with Ailes biographer Gabriel Sherman. Plus: We covered stocks and currency under Trump already this week. So why not try to predict the future and complete the trifecta with a look at the bond market?