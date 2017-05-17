DownloadDownload

with Kai Ryssdal

05/17/2017: That joke we made yesterday about markets? Not so funny now.

Leaving aside some late-breaking special (counsel) announcements, stocks seemed pretty immune to the chaos in Washington until today. But the dollar? Different story; it's at a seven month low, in fact. That's not to say currency traders are more on the ball than the folks in equities but... if the shoe fits? We'll talk about it, and today's big sell-off. Then: TV upfronts are wrapping up this week. All the networks are showing off their fall schedules which look... a lot like stuff we've seen before. Finally, we follow a cancer patient who's devoting his life to making drugs more affordable.

