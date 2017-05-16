DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

05/16/2017: Investors might be just too exhausted to react to Trump

In the past week, the president of the United States shared highly classified information with the Russians after he fired the director of the FBI. That whole affair was still roiling as we taped this show. Before that, Congress pulled a major piece of legislation affecting almost 20 percent of the American economy off the House floor before a vote, then passed it by the thinnest of margins. In different times, all this chaos would have spooked traders, shaken up markets and maybe Washington in the process. So it's worth hitting pause and asking: What did the markets know? And when did they know it? Then: What you need to know about Ford's plan to cut 10 percent of its global workforce, and the U.S. Postal Service's bid for millennials. Plus, as the WannaCry cyberattack fades, a new story is emerging: Hollywood films held by hackers for ransom. What would it take for studios to pay up? Should they?

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Painting Greys
Emmit Fenn
Listen and Buy Now
Fever Dream B
Datassette
Listen and Buy Now
Skipping Rocks
Oddisee
Listen and Buy Now
Hate It Or Love It [feat. 50 Cent] [Explicit]
The Game
Listen and Buy Now
Something Good Can Work
Two Door Cinema Club
Listen and Buy Now
Over Your Shoulder
Chromeo
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.