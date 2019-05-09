The little word critical to the American economy

May 08, 2019

We're talking about "jobs." The unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been in 50 years, but there may be something other than this economy's tight labor market that explains why claims for unemployment benefits are so low. Then: Ride-share drivers are striking ahead of Uber's initial public offering in search of better pay and job security. But it looks like autonomous vehicles are the industry's future. Plus: We talk to a Los Angeles Times reporter about staffing season for TV writers after Hollywood writers fired their agents. Also: Why gender, and assumptions around gender, might play a role in your personal economy.