DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

The little word critical to the American economy

May 08, 2019

We're talking about "jobs." The unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been in 50 years, but there may be something other than this economy's tight labor market that explains why claims for unemployment benefits are so low. Then: Ride-share drivers are striking ahead of Uber's initial public offering in search of better pay and job security. But it looks like autonomous vehicles are the industry's future. Plus: We talk to a Los Angeles Times reporter about staffing season for TV writers after Hollywood writers fired their agents. Also: Why gender, and assumptions around gender, might play a role in your personal economy. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Benzoin Gum
MF Doom
Listen and Buy Now
Hearts
Blackbird Blackbird
Listen and Buy Now
Tinseltown Swimming in Blood
Destroyer
Listen and Buy Now
The One to Wait
CCFX
Listen and Buy Now
Superstition Future
Tops
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.