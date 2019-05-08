2020 is all about the donors

May 07, 2019

It’s not exactly the subject of conversation in polite society, but fundraising is sure looking like a hot topic this election cycle. But first, how about some tariff talk? If the markets were any indication, traders are taking President Donald Trump’s tariff threats seriously today. So we take a look at the import-export market. Then, a look at the airplane parking lot in California where Southwest Airlines is housing its grounded Boeing 737 Maxes. Plus, the story of how one woman's business was affected when the brick-and-mortar store that provided her referrals moved online.