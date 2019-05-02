American businesses expanding to China battle "trademark pirates"

When trade talks resume in Beijing this week, American officials will be talking about intellectual property theft. But an even more common problem American businesses encounter in China is "trademark squatting," a bad-faith application that could block a company from the country entirely. Today, we take to the high seas of so-called "trademark pirates." Plus: Why stock buybacks are surging and why Hollywood isn't making as many rom-coms.