DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

The story of the housing market in one home

April 17, 2019

For most people, buying or selling a house is the biggest single financial transaction they'll ever make. But it's an emotional process, too — is that thing you love about your home turning off buyers? Today, our housing reporter revisits her childhood home 30 years later and discovers just how much homeownership has changed — and stayed the same. Plus: The big business of Queen Bey and why luxury retailers are getting in the secondhand clothing business. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Freedom
Pharrell Williams
Listen and Buy Now
Stay Tuned
Wuh Oh
Listen and Buy Now
All The Stars
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Listen and Buy Now
Wind Travel
Richard Houghten
Listen and Buy Now
Deceptacon [Explicit]
Le Tigre
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.