The story of the housing market in one home

April 17, 2019

For most people, buying or selling a house is the biggest single financial transaction they'll ever make. But it's an emotional process, too — is that thing you love about your home turning off buyers? Today, our housing reporter revisits her childhood home 30 years later and discovers just how much homeownership has changed — and stayed the same. Plus: The big business of Queen Bey and why luxury retailers are getting in the secondhand clothing business.