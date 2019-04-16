DownloadDownload

Summer travel might be more hectic this year

April 16, 2019

Chances are you won’t be traveling on a Boeing 737 Max during your summer vacation. Southwest, American and United airlines have canceled their flights with the plane through summer. For airline schedulers, the year's busiest season is going to get even more complicated. Plus, a new study from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found the 2017 tax overhaul may have caused a decline in new home sales last year. We'll look into it and play you a first-person account of addiction from this season of The Uncertain Hour.

