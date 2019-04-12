Finding alternative sentences for drug offenders

April 12, 2019

Big banks are out with positive earnings reports just days after several CEOs faced off with lawmakers on The Hill. Jumia, Africa's answer to Amazon, begins trading on the NYSE (the jingle alone is worth the listen). Plus, we explore how prosecutors and judges are now looking at alternative sentencing programs, like community service, to avoid the consequences and costs of incarceration. Today's show is sponsored by Panopto and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.