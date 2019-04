Disney enters the streaming war

April 12, 2019

The House of Mouse revealed its new streaming service yesterday, Disney+. It launches in November and will cost $6.99 a month, just under Netflix's cheapest plan. Today we look at what Disney brings to the streaming war and the consumer psychology behind pricing these services. Plus, we talk with the the showrunner of "The Chi" and a look at the companies disrupting the $7.2 billion bra business