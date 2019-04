"Jini Jereser" is "This is Marketplace" in Dothraki

April 10, 2019

"Game of Thrones" is huge business for HBO, and Sunday is the beginning of the end. The show's spared no expense on costumes, sets and even whole languages. Today we talk with the linguist whose job it is to make them. Plus: What you need to know about the Fed meeting, and why rail is so expensive to build in the United States.