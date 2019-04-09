DownloadDownload

with Kai Ryssdal

File your taxes by hand, we dare you

April 09, 2019

The tax-filing process is supposed to be simpler than ever, but most filers pay for software or an accountant to help. Today, we look at how fear, history and very effective marketing have kept Americans from going DIY on their tax returns. But first: The International Monetary Fund cut its outlook for global economic growth to the lowest it’s been since the financial crisis. Plus: Would requiring prices in pharmaceutical ads make drugs cheaper?

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.