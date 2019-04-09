File your taxes by hand, we dare you

The tax-filing process is supposed to be simpler than ever, but most filers pay for software or an accountant to help. Today, we look at how fear, history and very effective marketing have kept Americans from going DIY on their tax returns. But first: The International Monetary Fund cut its outlook for global economic growth to the lowest it’s been since the financial crisis. Plus: Would requiring prices in pharmaceutical ads make drugs cheaper?