with Kai Ryssdal

04/04/2018: Your trade war questions, answered

We should be clear from the jump: China and the U.S. are trading specific, escalating threats of tariffs, but none have actually gone into effect. So you could call it a "trade war," but it really isn't ... yet. Still, you all have a lot of questions about what might happen if this cold trade war heats up. We'll start today's show with the economic fundamentals, then do our best to answer those questions. There's even more on Marketplace.org. Plus: A look at what will happen to America's agriculture industry if no one blinks in this macroeconomic game of chicken.

Kai Ryssdal
Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.