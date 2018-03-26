03/26/2018: We took this personality test so you don't have to

Cambridge Analytica allegedly leveraged a personality test taken by 270,000 people to scrape data from 50 million Facebook users in its effort to influence elections. The quiz was based on a popular test used for modeling what’s called the “Big 5” personality traits. We had Kai Ryssdal take the personality test and talk to cybersecurity researcher Stephen Cobb about how these tests can be used as a message-targeting tool. Also on today's show: South Korea has become the first nation to be permanently exempted from the steel and aluminum tariffs. But it has also accepted quotas reducing the quantity of steel it sends to the U.S. Lastly, we take a look at "opportunity zones," programs in the new tax law that are trying to bring private investment to low-income communities. Such programs have proven ineffective for nearly 40 years, so why try again?