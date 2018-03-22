03/22/2018: The man that's suing Cambridge Analytica

Early last year, before Cambridge Analytica was making headlines for their use of Facebook data, Parsons School of Design Associate Professor David Carroll filed a legal claim in the United Kingdom against the company. He used a British data protection law to request the data that Cambridge Analytica had gathered on him. Though he received some data from the company about a month later, he says it was incomplete. Now, Carroll is suing Cambridge Analytica; we ask him why. Also on today's show: We talk to television writer, producer and director Nell Scovell about her new book “Just the Funny Parts” and about giving women a seat at the table in Hollywood. Plus, our last installment of Kai's interview with Ben Bernanke, Hank Paulson and Tim Geithner. You can catch the full interview in a bonus episode by subscribing to this podcast!