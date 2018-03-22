03/22/2018: The man that's suing Cambridge Analytica

DownloadDownload

Early last year, before Cambridge Analytica was making headlines for their use of Facebook data, Parsons School of Design Associate Professor David Carroll filed a legal claim in the United Kingdom against the company. He used a British data protection law to request the data that Cambridge Analytica had gathered on him. Though he received some data from the company about a month later, he says it was incomplete. Now, Carroll is suing Cambridge Analytica; we ask him why. Also on today's show: We talk to television writer, producer and director Nell Scovell about her new book “Just the Funny Parts” and about giving women a seat at the table in Hollywood.  Plus, our last installment of Kai's interview with Ben Bernanke, Hank Paulson and Tim Geithner.  You can catch the full interview in a bonus episode by subscribing to this podcast!

