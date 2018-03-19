03/19/2018: Ben, Hank and Tim

That is, former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, former Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson and Timothy Geithner, former president of the New York Federal Reserve and former Treasury secretary. We sat down with all three of them at Yale University last week to talk about what they saw 10 years ago as the economy collapsed, and what worries them now. We'll bring you bits of that conversation throughout today's show, with even more in the coming days. Then: Facebook shares dropped 6.77 percent on the big news from this weekend that Cambridge Analytica hoovered up data on 50 million Facebook users and used it to aim messages favoring Donald Trump. As lawmakers call for testimony and regulation, we'll look at how this could affect Facebook's business model. Plus: The latest on tariffs.