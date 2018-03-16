03/16/2018: What minty fresh hell is this?

If the legal machinations of giant corporate mergers are your thing, next week is gonna be a good one for you. The U.S. v. AT&T and Time Warner heads to Federal court Monday. The Justice Department is trying to block the $85 billion deal, and the companies are fighting back. The case has a lot to do with the changing media landscape, of course, but it also says a lot about big mergers in the Trump era. First though, we have to deal with the week that was: Trade, sanctions and toys. Plus, why do we associate mint flavor with cleanliness? You've always wondered.