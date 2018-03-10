DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

03/09/2018: Why are tariffs going up in a booming job market?

Here's one way to think about the business and economic news at the end of what feels like a very long week: It literally took something that's never happened before to knock the economy off front pages. But we're going to put it right back on today. We'll talk about those tariffs and the big jobs report from this morning. Plus, of course, we'll examine the news that President Donald Trump might meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and what sanctions have to do with it. Plus, more about "Black Panther" as Marvel's latest hit opens in China and merchandise is in short supply.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Busy Earnin'
Jungle
Listen and Buy Now
Ghaziya (Kid Fonque & D-Malice Remix)
Mark de Clive-Lowe
Listen and Buy Now
Invocation of the Duke
daKAH Hip Hop Orchestra
Listen and Buy Now
03' Bonnie & Clyde [feat. Beyoncé Knowles]
Jay-Z
Listen and Buy Now
Pide piso
Bajofondo
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.