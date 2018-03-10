03/09/2018: Why are tariffs going up in a booming job market?

Here's one way to think about the business and economic news at the end of what feels like a very long week: It literally took something that's never happened before to knock the economy off front pages. But we're going to put it right back on today. We'll talk about those tariffs and the big jobs report from this morning. Plus, of course, we'll examine the news that President Donald Trump might meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and what sanctions have to do with it. Plus, more about "Black Panther" as Marvel's latest hit opens in China and merchandise is in short supply.