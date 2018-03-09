03/08/2018: Suppose they gave a trade war and nobody came?

... At least not Canada, Mexico or China. The first two countries were exempted from the steel and aluminum tariffs President Donald Trump signed today. Meanwhile, for all Trump's talk about China's unfair practices and a "good" trade war, reaction from the world's second-largest economy has been subdued. That's where we're starting today's show, with updates from our trade reporter and China corespondent. Then, we'll look ahead to the bigger trade fight brewing: intellectual property theft. Plus, we'll look at how members of the gig economy responded to our economic anxiety poll and bring you one last story from our documentary podcast "The Uncertain Hour."