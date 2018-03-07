03/06/2018: Tariffs have winners and losers

And today, Gary Cohn is one of the losers. He spent a year and a couple of months as the head of the National Economic Council, a free-trade Democrat in a populist Republican White House. He announced today he's leaving the White House. We'll talk about what it means and what's next for economic policy in the Trump administration. Then, keeping with that theme, what does Trump mean when he says we're "losing" on trade? That's not what a trade deficit means. Plus: The three richest American musicians all came from hip-hop. We'll talk about the "Three Kings," Dr. Dre, Jay Z and Diddy.