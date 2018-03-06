03/05/2018: Making sense of Trump's new tariffs

Now what? We're starting today's show trying to figure that out, with several stories on the new steel and aluminium tariffs Trump announced last week, if they'll actually protect American jobs, how other countries might respond and how trade policy is supposed to work (hint: not like this). Then: With another Oscars ceremony in the books, let's take stock of what Hollywood is actually making. It doesn't look much like last night's winning movies. Plus, what you need to know about the big chip merger that has people worried.