with Kai Ryssdal

02/28/2018: How much can the government tell a company what to think?

There are a whole lot of threads to pull from the national conversation we're having about gun violence. President Donald Trump did one of those televised meetings with congressional leaders at the White House today. Dick's Sporting Goods said it'll stop selling assault-style rifles in its stores. But in some cases, the political and economic threads get crossed. Delta Airlines and the state of Georgia is one of those cases. The lieutenant governor and other politicians there are offering the airline a tax break to cut ties with the NRA. That's where we're starting today. Plus: A possible future for post-coal coal towns and Pizza Hut's new rule as the NFL's official slice.

Kai Ryssdal
