with Kai Ryssdal

02/23/2018: The NRA's brand trouble

The National Rifle Association is losing business ties in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, last week. SimpliSafe, Met Life, Enterprise and a handful of other companies have said they're done with the group. It's a powerful brand, and companies tend to want to align themselves with a such a big group of passionate potential customers. But in the wake of a tragedy, the calculation looks a little different. That's where we're starting today. Then: A new investigation from Politico says before raising the minimum wage, we'd do well to make sure current wage laws are being enforced. Plus, as always, we'll talk about the week in business news on the Weekly Wrap.

