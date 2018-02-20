02/20/2018: Gaze into the future with us

It's not often we take you deep into the underbelly of the American bond market, but today's your lucky day. The federal government kicked off a big couple of days in the Treasury market this morning. It sold almost $180 billion worth of short-term bonds, and in all there will be just over a quarter trillion dollars in new government debt by the end of the week, four billion more than the government raised in the same offering last month. That's where we're starting today, with a glimpse into the economic future. Then: PayPal and Square banned gun sales from their services years ago. Would credit cards ever do the same? What about banks? Plus, another trip to Erie for our series The Big Promise.