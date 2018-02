02/16/2018: This was supposed to be infrastructure week

Things turned out a little differently though. That's how we'll start today's episode, reflecting on the week in deficits, inflation and immigration. Then we examine the growing trend of online retailers expanding to brick-and-mortar stores. Amazon's doing it, and now Warby Parker announced plans to bring its number of stores to about 100 by the end of the year. Plus, what you need to know about esports.