02/15/2018: There's a lot we don't know about gun violence, and that's intentional

What's that saying? You can't manage it if you don't measure it? Everybody's got their own answer about how to stop mass shootings, but nobody has substantive data. That's because there's effectively a ban on spending federal money for research on gun violence. Then: We know the National Rifle Association spends big on lobbying, but thinking of the NRA as just a Washington powerhouse lobbyist obscures its actual impact in this economy. Plus, what you need to know about Google's new ad blocker.