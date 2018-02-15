DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

02/15/2018: There's a lot we don't know about gun violence, and that's intentional

What's that saying? You can't manage it if you don't measure it? Everybody's got their own answer about how to stop mass shootings, but nobody has substantive data. That's because there's effectively a ban on spending federal money for research on gun violence. Then: We know the National Rifle Association spends big on lobbying, but thinking of the NRA as just a Washington powerhouse lobbyist obscures its actual impact in this economy. Plus, what you need to know about Google's new ad blocker.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Severed
The Decemberists
Listen and Buy Now
Look At What I've Done
Chris Cagle
Listen and Buy Now
Chaghaybou
Tinariwen
Listen and Buy Now
Jungle
Tash Sultana
Listen and Buy Now
Passionfruit [Explicit]
Drake
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.