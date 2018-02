02/13/2018: Brace for inflation

We'll get the latest monthly inflation numbers tomorrow morning, before the bell, and as we saw last week, markets are a little skittish. The thing about the Consumer Price Index is we can measure it pretty well, but predicting it is a lot harder. Then, we'll look ahead to the Fed and bond markets, and how interest rates could be affected by inflation. Plus: What we can learn from Facebook's "Two Years of Hell."