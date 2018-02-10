02/09/2018: We made it.

What a week, right? Huge market swings, a correction and, oh yeah, a baby government shutdown. Is this the new normal? That's what we're sorting through in the conversation that kicks off today's show. Now let's be clear: We're in a correction, there's no reason to get all jittery and do something crazy with your retirement savings. That said, it's understandable that people's calculations have changed in the decade since the financial crisis. Plus, revisiting "Dan and Dave," perhaps the most famous Olympic ad campaign of all time.