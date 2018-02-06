DownloadDownload

02/05/2018: Take a deep breath

It's the Dow's biggest single-day point drop on record. We're starting off today's show with some context: What we know, what we don't and how serious to take it. Then: If you've ever had Wonderful Pistachios, POM pomegranate juice or Halo mandarin oranges, you're familiar with The Wonderful Company, which operates one of the largest farms in the world. Despite record droughts in California, it actually increased yields. Plus: Economic theory says the Eagles' first Super Bowl win last night was more valuable than what would have been the Patriots' sixth. We'll talk about why.

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.