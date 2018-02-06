02/05/2018: Take a deep breath

It's the Dow's biggest single-day point drop on record. We're starting off today's show with some context: What we know, what we don't and how serious to take it. Then: If you've ever had Wonderful Pistachios, POM pomegranate juice or Halo mandarin oranges, you're familiar with The Wonderful Company, which operates one of the largest farms in the world. Despite record droughts in California, it actually increased yields. Plus: Economic theory says the Eagles' first Super Bowl win last night was more valuable than what would have been the Patriots' sixth. We'll talk about why.