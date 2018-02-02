DownloadDownload

02/01/2018: Unintended consequences

With all the drama in Washington these days, you may have missed another deadline looming soon: the federal debt limit. While the government shutdown a couple of weeks ago was about Congress failing to approve new money to pay for government services, the debt ceiling limits how much the Treasury can borrow to pay what we already owe. Thanks to the new tax law, we might hit that ceiling a little sooner than expected. Plus, we'll bring you the latest from Facebook and an excerpt from our podcast The Uncertain Hour. 

About the Show

