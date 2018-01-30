DownloadDownload

01/29/2018: The State of the Economy

There comes a time in the life of every presidential administration when, economically speaking, they own it. We're not talking here about taking credit for the economy, Trump's been doing that since the early days, but when they've earned it. With President Trump's first State of the Union tomorrow night, and the economy virtually certain to be very high up in that speech, it seemed like a good time for a reality check. That's where we're starting today, plus a big merger in beverages and more from our series "Divided Decade."

